I have a handful of Teltonika GPS tracker units in taxi vans. They "phone home" to GPSGate.com, passing the GPS coords/direction/acceleration etc over Spark's 4G network. They work fine in most cases, but suck in some places, especially Bay of Islands. The data eventually arrives, as it's buffered on the devices themselves, but it's too delayed to be helpful for "who is the nearest van for a pickup?" etc.

I looked at the coverage maps for 2degrees and One, and some bits seem better and others worse, so changing 4G provider seems like a mixed bag.

It loks like Teltonika also sell a very similar tracker that uses LTE Cat M1 and NB IoT to send the data.

I don't know anything about LTE Cat M1 and NB IoT, but the Spark coverage maps seem to show that they have cover on a lot of the places where there is no 4G.

Does anyone have experience with using LTE Cat M1 or NB IoT? Or with getting a SIM for it? Our current SIMs are truphone/1global ones and use Spark's network in NZ.

I took a look at the older posts about this, but was wondering if anything had changed here in the past couple of years.

Cheers folks.

// Cross-posted from https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=80&topicId=318812