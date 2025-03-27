gary1001001

Hi All,

I'm starting a small business and considering one of the 2degrees business mobile plans, primarily for mobile data usage at my rented office space (on a month-to-month basis). It comes with unlimited SMS and NZ calls.

Basically I'm trying to figure out if I can use this mobile plan for managing SMS contact with customers - appointment reminders, questions, etc, without needing to pay for another SMS service that has an API I can integrate with my CRM.

Keeping costs low is critical until I can confirm the business is worth it.

So, the questions, is there a software app that can interact with sending and receiving SMS that opens some kind of API I can connect to? I came across https://smschef.com/, but I'm unsure if tis legit.

I'm not 100% if this is even possible but the costs are a major issue for me at the moment.