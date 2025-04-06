Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and WirelessNo signal in costco since moving to mighty mobile.
richms

27840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319252 6-Apr-2025 13:49
Send private message quote this post

First visit there in a while since I moved my main number over to mighty mobile, and found that I had no signal at all when inside.

 

It previously gave me perfect 4g in there when I was on one directly.

 

Is this an issue that anyone else has experienced. I was basically cut off as I found when I tried to buy data on my 2degrees sim, that I had an old version of the app because their Einsteins made a new app with a new play store page instead of updating the one that I had to the new one., and my secondary phones skinny sim would have great signal but the app would not open and let me buy data.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic
MaxineN
Max
1697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361314 6-Apr-2025 14:29
Send private message quote this post

Coverage wouldn't change. Mighty mobile is just an MVNO of One.

 

 

 

You could be looking at handset fault or tower fault(or maintenance). 

 

 

 

Did you try airplane mode and coming out? It would start a new attach request to the nearest cell.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
richms

27840 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3361318 6-Apr-2025 14:37
Send private message quote this post

I was getting 1 bar of not working 5g near one side of the store, and I swapped sims over a couple of times to try the other one which would make it reattach. There was occasions where it would show full bars for just a split second before dropping down to nothing or 1 bar that didnt work.




Richard rich.ms

RunningMan
8816 posts

Uber Geek


  #3361320 6-Apr-2025 14:40
Send private message quote this post

Not the phone hanging on to a weak 5G signal? Temp disable 5G and see if the problem changes.



MaxineN
Max
1697 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3361321 6-Apr-2025 14:41
Send private message quote this post

I have your answer.

 

 

 

Gis geek says there should be a Private cell providing L18 and L21 for Costco. 

 

 

 

If you're not attaching to it then it's dead in the water and your closest next cell would be Westgate, but metal walls and rf don't mix.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06

The Perfect Time to Turn-off Notifications at Night: 9:45 PM
Posted 9-Mar-2025 11:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright