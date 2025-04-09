RunningMan

Can mobile number porting between providers happen over the weekend?
Specifically looking at OneNZ to Kogan in this case, but interested in all providers.
It's an organization transfer (not a true port per say when one NZ to kogan)
Technically yes but won't be done and will be done on business days.
