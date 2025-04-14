Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Mobile and Wireless4G to wifi router recommendations
EB255GTX

30 posts

Geek


#319330 14-Apr-2025 14:42
Send private message quote this post

Hey all - 

 

per the title,  I need a 4G cell to wifi router for general phone, tablet type leisure browsing, nothing high stakes.  There might be a Ring type cam on it, point being there will not be a large number of devices, or any VLAN or anything special, just the kids on devices when we are at that rural location basically.

 

The TP-Link offerings look affordable and have external antenna sockets, any recommendations or traps would be be appreciated - like "shit no not that one, it doesn't support x" ;-)

 

Looking at TP-Link TL-MR6400 N300 WiFi 4 4G LTE Router for example - $150 at PB Tech.  I would try it first, and add external antennas if needed. Our phones (2deg) get 1-2 bars at the site.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
quickymart
13609 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3363981 14-Apr-2025 15:44
Send private message quote this post

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1901/Netcomm-NL1901ACV-ADSLVDSLUFB4G-LTE-CAT4-Wi-Fi-Mod?srsltid=AfmBOopt4PmNXv-97C86ZCV8_81-FSJCWF1FsD7KuX8eUgPapSQIguR4

 

Something like this could be worth a look too (I had my eye on one for a while) but it looks like they're discontinued now 😕

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
nitro
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3363984 14-Apr-2025 15:52
Send private message quote this post

ones with GE ports appear to be much more expensive, but for $10 more than the MR6400, you would get AC wifi with the Archer MR400.

EB255GTX

30 posts

Geek


  #3363988 14-Apr-2025 16:12
Send private message quote this post

quickymart:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MODNCM1901/Netcomm-NL1901ACV-ADSLVDSLUFB4G-LTE-CAT4-Wi-Fi-Mod?srsltid=AfmBOopt4PmNXv-97C86ZCV8_81-FSJCWF1FsD7KuX8eUgPapSQIguR4

 

Something like this could be worth a look too (I had my eye on one for a while) but it looks like they're discontinued now 😕

 

 

 

 

Looks like it adds gigabit ethernet and 2 phone ports, and dual band wifi over the MR6400, none of which tickle me for the intended use..... I would be spending more $ on external antennas than those features. Note that's just my logic, I do appreciate you suggesting it :-)    

 

I might reevaluate, but my thinking is there's no one within a kilometer or so at the property it will be used at, so no band contention or advantage to 5GHz.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright