Hey all -

per the title, I need a 4G cell to wifi router for general phone, tablet type leisure browsing, nothing high stakes. There might be a Ring type cam on it, point being there will not be a large number of devices, or any VLAN or anything special, just the kids on devices when we are at that rural location basically.

The TP-Link offerings look affordable and have external antenna sockets, any recommendations or traps would be be appreciated - like "shit no not that one, it doesn't support x" ;-)

Looking at TP-Link TL-MR6400 N300 WiFi 4 4G LTE Router for example - $150 at PB Tech. I would try it first, and add external antennas if needed. Our phones (2deg) get 1-2 bars at the site.