Hi all, how do I unlock a router? I haven't been able to find an answer so thought I would post. SPARK Huawei B618s - 65d IMEI: redacted S/N: redacted. I have a live sim card I'm using in a dongle on Skinny. But I think I need to set up the APN on the router, but I can't connect the router to do so. I read somewhere that these model routers are already unlocked. I am stumped so need help to get it going. I was hoping I could just plug the working sim (Skinny) and get going. Any help appreciated!

Mod Edit (Stu) Identifying info removed