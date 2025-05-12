Last year bought 2 for 1 Kogan mobile large 365 day vouchers for my 2 kids. Thought I purchased them in May but turned out it was late march so missed this years 2 for one sale. I saw it advertised but thought it was too early.

Kids have now confirmed plans expire in the next couple of weeks.

Any idea when the next kogan sales usually are. Might be better paying for a month or 2 pay as you go then grabbing a voucher when it goes on sale again.

Alternatively any recommendations for good value plans. They prefer data over minutes.

My phone is on a one.nz business plan through work. My wife is on a legacy 2 degrees $45 plan.