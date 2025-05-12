Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kogan Mobile Voucher expiring - Best options?
mortonman

271 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

#319598 12-May-2025 16:57
Send private message

Last year bought 2 for 1 Kogan mobile large 365 day vouchers for my 2 kids. Thought I purchased them in May but turned out it was late march so missed this years 2 for one sale. I saw it advertised but thought it was too early. 

 

Kids have now confirmed plans expire in the next couple of weeks. 

 

Any idea when the next kogan sales usually are. Might be better paying for a month or 2 pay as you go then grabbing a voucher when it goes on sale again. 

 

Alternatively any recommendations for good value plans. They prefer data over minutes. 

 

My phone is on a one.nz business plan through work. My wife is on a legacy 2 degrees $45 plan. 


Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372503 12-May-2025 18:56
Send private message

There are still people trying to sell plans if you're interested. 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/261447/redir 

 

Looks a bit dry on Geekzone

 

Kogan mobile promo

 

Last year, the next deal was in August. Kogan is quite random with em though. 

 

40% off Kogan Mobile 365 Day SIM Plans (Large $198, Extra Large $294) @ Kogan - ChoiceCheapies

 

 

 

 



dipper
62 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3372640 13-May-2025 08:13
Send private message

I have one voucher left for the Large plan if anyone is interested?

mortonman

271 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3372805 13-May-2025 15:21
Send private message

Wakrak:

 

There are still people trying to sell plans if you're interested. 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/261447/redir 

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Joined up to Cheapies but unfortunately comments have been turned off so cant add to that thread. 



mortonman

271 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #3372840 13-May-2025 17:21
Send private message

One spare large voucher purchased thanks to Dipper. Anyone else looking to offload a voucher?

 

 

Wakrak
1714 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372926 13-May-2025 21:40
Send private message

mortonman:

 

Wakrak:

 

There are still people trying to sell plans if you're interested. 

 

https://www.cheapies.nz/comment/261447/redir 

 

 

 

 

Thanks. Joined up to Cheapies but unfortunately comments have been turned off so cant add to that thread. 

 

 

 

 

I just messaged them for you. 







