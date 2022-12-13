Is it possible to use a Huawei HG659 to connect to WiFi as a wireless client, where the main Internet connection is via the WiFi radio rather than the WAN ethernet port? AND can the VOIP Telephony menu then be used to connect to a SIP service via that WiFi Internet to have a DDI number operate the ATA port on the HG659?

My 96 year old mum is in a care home and can't cope with using her mobile phone any more. She really just needs a standard old POTS phone with a handset she can just pick up to answer when the phone rings. There is free WiFi in the care home, I've thought about getting her one of the FlyingVoice IP Phone for Seniors and set up a DDI number with Hero as an option.

I have three Huawei HG659 doing nothing and realised if I could use one of these as a WiFi based ATA with a big button phone that would probably work just as well.

Thanks for any ideas.