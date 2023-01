Hi. Bit of a long shot here. Has anyone managed (or even wanted) to get a Vodafone DN8245X6-10 to work with Hero?

I have a couple of HG659 that work well, but they have developed Wi-Fi etc problems, and while I could look for yet another HG659, maybe time to move on…

Failing getting the DN8245X6-10 to work, might just go for a HT801 standalone VOIP.



Thanks

Peter.