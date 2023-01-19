Have been using an SPA112 for both my HomePhonePlus and also some overseas VOIP numbers from Localphone.com. This has been working for many years, but all of a sudden, I am having a problem where one of my localphone.com incoming numbers won't ring on the SPA112 when I'm connected to my 2Degrees connection?

It seems to be specific to my 2degrees connection. I have the same problem if I use a softphone like 3cx on my computer or linphone on my iPhone. It won't ring when connected to my 2degrees broadband connection, but if I tether/use mobile data, I have no problem receiving the incoming call?