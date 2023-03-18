Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Getting 2Talk VOIP to work on a second router
allistar

Geek


#303900 18-Mar-2023 18:13
Hello. I'm trying to get 2talk VOIP working for a friend. Their scenario is they have a router (provided by Skinny, using ADSL) that has no phone jacks. I have a Netcomm NF4V that does have phone jacks. I figure if I can get it working on my network (which is Fibre, the router is provided by Vodafone) then I should be able to get it to work on theirs. Here's my setup:

 

Vodafone router on 192.168.0.1 -> Netgear 8 port switch -> NF4V.

 

If I plug into the NF4V on one of the LAN ports (not the WAN port) then the wifi on the NF4V gives internet access. I disable DHCP and manually assign a 192.168.0 address to the NF4V. This works well. When going into the NF4V interface and running the ping diagnostic it doesn't display anything. I suspect it's trying to use a WAN connection which is doesn't have. At this point the NF4V works well in all regards other than VOIP doesn't work.

 

The only way I can get a WAN connection to work is if the NF4V is on a different subnet (192.168.2.1) running its own DHCP server and plugging the Vodafone router into the WAN port of the NF4V. The issue with this is that I can't port forward from the Vodafone network to the NF4V network.

 

I want the NF4V to be on the same subnet as the main router.

 

For VOIP setup I have port forwarded 5060, 5061 and 50600 on the main router to the NF4V address for both UDP and TCP. In the VOIP status screen it says "Registration status = down".

 

Is there a way to get this working? Do I need to get the WAN interface of the NF4V working, or use bridged mode or a DMZ?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

 

richms
  #3051656 18-Mar-2023 18:47
You cant do what you are wanting with the gear you have.

 

You either have to have the WAN on the netcomm be its internet feed and have it do nat to its wifi and LAN ports and operate ifs voip out that connection, or else use it as a dumb AP with no voip or nat happening by misusing it as an AP with DHCP disabled and hope that the thing doesnt keep rebooting because it runs out of ram from the constant failure to get an internet connection.

 

You can port forward fine with double nat, you have to do it on both routers, once to the wan of the netcomm on the internet router, and again to the final device on the netcomm.




Richard rich.ms

