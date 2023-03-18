Hello. I'm trying to get 2talk VOIP working for a friend. Their scenario is they have a router (provided by Skinny, using ADSL) that has no phone jacks. I have a Netcomm NF4V that does have phone jacks. I figure if I can get it working on my network (which is Fibre, the router is provided by Vodafone) then I should be able to get it to work on theirs. Here's my setup:

Vodafone router on 192.168.0.1 -> Netgear 8 port switch -> NF4V.

If I plug into the NF4V on one of the LAN ports (not the WAN port) then the wifi on the NF4V gives internet access. I disable DHCP and manually assign a 192.168.0 address to the NF4V. This works well. When going into the NF4V interface and running the ping diagnostic it doesn't display anything. I suspect it's trying to use a WAN connection which is doesn't have. At this point the NF4V works well in all regards other than VOIP doesn't work.

The only way I can get a WAN connection to work is if the NF4V is on a different subnet (192.168.2.1) running its own DHCP server and plugging the Vodafone router into the WAN port of the NF4V. The issue with this is that I can't port forward from the Vodafone network to the NF4V network.

I want the NF4V to be on the same subnet as the main router.

For VOIP setup I have port forwarded 5060, 5061 and 50600 on the main router to the NF4V address for both UDP and TCP. In the VOIP status screen it says "Registration status = down".

Is there a way to get this working? Do I need to get the WAN interface of the NF4V working, or use bridged mode or a DMZ?

Thanks in advance.