According to The Register

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-20126, is rated as "critical," with a base score of 9.8 out of 10.

Adding to the problem is the fact that the adapter reached its end of life in June 2020, and while the last date to extend or renew a service contract for the product isn't until August 2024, Cisco said in the advisory it will not release firmware updates to address the flaw and there are no workarounds.

"Customers are encouraged to migrate to a Cisco ATA 190 Series Analog Telephone Adapter," the manufacturer wrote in its advisory.