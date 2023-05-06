Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsVoIPCisco SPA112 VoIP Adapter unfixable security hole rated 9.8/10
PolicyGuy

1457 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#304465 6-May-2023 13:41
According to The Register

 

 

There is a critical security flaw in a Cisco phone adapter, and the business technology giant says the only step to take is dumping the hardware and migrating to new kit.
In an advisory, Cisco this week warned about the vulnerability in the SPA112 2-Port Adapter that, if exploited, could allow a remote attacker to essentially take control of a compromised device by seizing full privileges and executing arbitrary code.

 

The flaw, tracked as CVE-2023-20126, is rated as "critical," with a base score of 9.8 out of 10.

 

Adding to the problem is the fact that the adapter reached its end of life in June 2020, and while the last date to extend or renew a service contract for the product isn't until August 2024, Cisco said in the advisory it will not release firmware updates to address the flaw and there are no workarounds.
"Customers are encouraged to migrate to a Cisco ATA 190 Series Analog Telephone Adapter," the manufacturer wrote in its advisory.

 

😬

 

https://www.theregister.com/2023/05/05/cisco_phone_adapter_vulnerabilitty/

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11628 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3073088 6-May-2023 14:00
As being so widely used that is pretty poor form from Cisco end of life or not.




Michael Murphy

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

huckster
619 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3073089 6-May-2023 14:10
"The flaw is in the web-based management interface for the two-port adapter".

 

I have one, not currently using it, but the above means I'm not going to immediately throw it out.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11628 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3073092 6-May-2023 14:20
@huckster Here's the problem though. People port forward so suddenly there are more vulnerable things out there on the general internet:

 

 

I do note that is for the 122, but similar numbers for the 112 and both run basically identical firmware.




Michael Murphy

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.



huckster
619 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3073094 6-May-2023 14:30
As is always the case with port-forwarding. :-)

