After porting number to kiwivoip , i can make outgoing calls but incoming calls go to answerphone
Hello, 

 

I just finished porting my landline from spark to kiwivoip , i managed to configure my outgoing calls but all my incoming calls go straight to voicemail and when i disable voicemail i get a reorder , i'm using a TA100 from yeastar , my current provider is spark and i also have a 3cx pbx for my business lines , so the TA100 is isolated on its own but its not on its own vlan, its in the same vlan then the voip pbx and other equipment of the sort 

 

attached is my configuration of the ta100

 

if anyone has idea, i appreciate the help 

 

thank you in advance


Try changing transport protocol to TCP

 
 
 
 

same thing, straight to voicemail, if it can help the port was completed today , and i meant that my isp is spark currently when i meant my provider

 

also i use a pfsense router and config is available if required 

