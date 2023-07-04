Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2talk redirection to mobile
PhilANZ

349 posts

Ultimate Geek


#306204 4-Jul-2023 12:49


We know little about VoiP. We used 2talk's free mobile app when we left home but they closed this down - at least the free app. We then had health issues which diverted us from replacing it. (Usually, my wife acts as my "nurse" so it made a change for her to be the primary patient - although I also have new health challenges).
We have now tried and failed to get the new 3rd-party apps working so any calls to our landlines can be picked up on our mobiles when we're out (we leave them off when home).
Is there anyone out there who could help us, and how much would it cost?
We live in Lower Hutt but have used Teamviewer in our business (have closed our primary business) but are also quite happy to take emailed instructions. The trouble is I know from years of experience how easy it is to assume too much and extend the job unnecessarily,
Thanks

Dulouz
837 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3099617 4-Jul-2023 13:15


I use the Groundwire app on my iphone to connect to 2talk. However, I do wonder why you need a landline number. Why not just use your mobile number and git rid of the landline number?




DaMuzzMan67
31 posts

Geek


  #3099635 4-Jul-2023 14:04


If you log into the 2Talk Portal, under the Cloud PBX page, there is an option there to do forwarding to a phone number, and you can enter a mobile phone number there. The only cost is a per minute charge to a mobile of each call as 2Talk is then ringing your mobile phone for each inbound call.

 

Alternatively, in the same page there is an option for "Locate Me / One Number". Here are can load in multiple phone numbers which all ring at the same time (so you only pay when picking up using your mobile). Click the "Hunt" mode option and don't forget to also add in your existing landline short extension code or phone number along with the various mobile numbers.

