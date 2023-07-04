We know little about VoiP. We used 2talk's free mobile app when we left home but they closed this down - at least the free app. We then had health issues which diverted us from replacing it. (Usually, my wife acts as my "nurse" so it made a change for her to be the primary patient - although I also have new health challenges).

We have now tried and failed to get the new 3rd-party apps working so any calls to our landlines can be picked up on our mobiles when we're out (we leave them off when home).

Is there anyone out there who could help us, and how much would it cost?

We live in Lower Hutt but have used Teamviewer in our business (have closed our primary business) but are also quite happy to take emailed instructions. The trouble is I know from years of experience how easy it is to assume too much and extend the job unnecessarily,

Thanks