Hi,

I have an Huawei HG659 modem/router, which also has an ATA outlet for my VOIP phone line to work with analog phone hand sets.

I am moving to a new modem, which has no ATA outlet. My question is: Will I be able to convert my HG659 into a home network switch AND use it as an ATA then to plug in my phones?

(I'm familiar with turning a routert into a switch, but will the ATA side work afterwards too?)

Many thanks in advance for any insights.