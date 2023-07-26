Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Porting NZ mobile number to VoIP provider that also supports SMS
#306476 26-Jul-2023 13:57
As stated in the topic. I have been trying to find out if this is possible and if so, if anyone does it. (Moving overseas and need the number active for at least a few months).

I found an old geekzone topic from 2016 which says it's not possible. But maybe things have changed since then?

Call diversion seems to require me to maintain a plan.

This topic suggests keeping the SIM and prepay.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=302856

I spoke with Hero, and they don't support it and suggested that maybe an overseas VoIP provider might do it (which seems a bit odd to me?).

Thank you

  #3108354 26-Jul-2023 14:30
Why not just leave the SIM in a handset and use WiFi calling

OneNZ & 2degrees supports SMS over WiFi calling

 
 
 
 

  #3108356 26-Jul-2023 14:32
Put handset into flight mode and turn on WiFi

