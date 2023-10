This doesn't directly answer the question you had, but since you added the context I thought it may be useful to you.

It is usually possible to increase mobile reception by at least a bar or two by temporarily placing the mobile device in front of a metal parabolic reflector such as a large wok or an old satellite dish. A click-clack style plastic box can be used to provide a weatherproof box in which to place the mobile to get a text in (or out). You first need to determine the direction of the tower that services your property then mount the dish/wok/reflector in a position that aims in that direction (some experimentation with the signal meter and moving the dish around is required to get it perfect).

There are many examples of doing this using cheap and readily available household items in this document from back in 2004. The examples in the document are for wifi back when it was first becoming a thing, but they are equally applicable to the frequencies used by the modems in mobiles.

Poor-man's wifi

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1fmLSIhaHyJN6PBoLx8I3tZJbd2ayXnnC/view?usp=sharing