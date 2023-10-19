Hey guys,
I'm wondering if I can ask any Logitech Rally or Meet experts about sound issues I'm experiencing?
We have a flush mounted Mic pod in a large conference room, lots of echo.
We just got Rally's, so Im no expert, but I do recall in the settings there are options for mic sensitivity/buffering etc. If I was in the office today, I'd be able to be more specific.....
Does it occur if you don't use the pod and just the built in mic ?
Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon
