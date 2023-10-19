Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VoIP
tehgerbil

#310438 19-Oct-2023 09:23
Hey guys, 

I'm wondering if I can ask any Logitech Rally or Meet experts about sound issues I'm experiencing?

We have a flush mounted Mic pod in a large conference room, lots of echo. 

xpd

  #3150051 19-Oct-2023 10:06
We just got Rally's, so Im no expert, but I do recall in the settings there are options for mic sensitivity/buffering etc. If I was in the office today, I'd be able to be more specific..... 

 

Does it occur if you don't use the pod and just the built in mic ?

 

 

 

 




Oblivian
  #3150073 19-Oct-2023 10:58
90% of reported 'echo' users tell us about is usually attributed to party b cranking the volume of the output so high the auto mic sensitivity is triggered on almost all the time, so party a is sent straight back to themselves and they report an 'echo'

Remote end don't understand if they turned down their volume it'll help.

Pods do help. But Also get the separate FW updater if logisync isn't being used to take care of it. They do adjust the boundaries and add ai fixes

