The lovely EU want my business number so I can continue "trading" my Apps in Europe.

Not keen on giving my person numbers to then have to deal with cold callers (like the +223 one I got this morning!)

I've used Skype-to-go in the past for a business land line number. I thought of using them again but then decided best avoided.

So I need a number that no one of any importance will ever call, that should probably have a vmail box I can check when I remember, just in case someone does.

Anyone got any recommendations? Cheap preferably.

Sorry if VoIP is the wrong forum for this, I spent a while trying to pick the best place to ask and this seemed closest.