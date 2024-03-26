Hi Team

We have an interesting scenario where a new client with a new office manager does not know which provider has control of their 09 925 xxxx telephone number. Is there a service I can use to find this out? Or would anyone working at a telco be able to look this up for me if I ask nicely?



As best they are aware, they are not getting any sort of bill for having the number. At some stage in the past their number was directed to a 'virtual assistant' company and they want to change this.

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.