Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VoIP Finding the provider of an 09 925 xxxx number
26-Mar-2024 12:59
Hi Team

 

We have an interesting scenario where a new client with a new office manager does not know which provider has control of their 09 925 xxxx telephone number.  Is there a service I can use to find this out?  Or would anyone working at a telco be able to look this up for me if I ask nicely?

As best they are aware, they are not getting any sort of bill for having the number.  At some stage in the past their number was directed to a 'virtual assistant' company and they want to change this.

 

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.




Linux
  26-Mar-2024 13:45
@Dynamic https://www.nad.org.nz/

 

09 925xxxx is OneNZ manages the range but if ported then could be another carrier manage the number

 
 
 
 

Dynamic

  26-Mar-2024 14:06
Thank you, @Linux.  That's really helpful.

 

Any suggestions as to how I approach OneNZ to ask which carrier manages the number?  Which team to try and contact?  Based on a chat with our client, I'm confident it's a smaller provider.




freitasm
  26-Mar-2024 14:15
Surely someone pays an invoice every month?




speed
  26-Mar-2024 14:19
I suspect there is no official way to achieve this. What you need is a backdoor. Someone who works at a member of the NAD collective who can do a live lookup to see whois terminating inbounds to that number right now. There are a range of people who post on GZ who are in precisely that position. Maybe one of them will be kind enough to do a lookup and PM you.

 

If so, then you could approach that company (who may not be the actual provider you're looking for yet), asking them to forward a request on to their customer to contact you (and giving approval to share your details). They may not be able to just tell you who that company is without asking them first (due to risk aversion wrt the privacy act). Eventually that path should get you there, but it's a matter of finding that first contact.

 

 

Dynamic

  26-Mar-2024 14:21
freitasm: Surely someone pays an invoice every month?

 

You'd think so, but this client is adamant that they 'own the number' but do not pay anyone for it.  A change of admin staff means there is no memory of how this was handled.




richms
  26-Mar-2024 14:36
Sure its not one of those things that yellow did for a while to get different numbers in different regions to try to prove that their product was still a viable way to get business?




geek3001
  26-Mar-2024 14:37
Dynamic:

 

freitasm: Surely someone pays an invoice every month?

 

You'd think so, but this client is adamant that they 'own the number' but do not pay anyone for it.  A change of admin staff means there is no memory of how this was handled.

 

 

 

 

I was involved with a similar situation many years ago following a company acquisition.

 

 

 

Long story short, the number was being billed to the company credit card an employee of the acquired company who ultimately became an employee of the acquiring company.

 

 

 

It took a while to track down, but once the creditor was identified, billing was able to be transferred to the IT Team and monitored.

 

 

 

Suggest that you check with the Finance bods who handle company credit cards, if there are any, and check the bills for whatever looks like an ICT related charge. It could be a monthly or annual charge.



Dynamic

  26-Mar-2024 15:17
Thank you for the tips and help.  I've had some assistance to track this down from One NZ to a smaller wholesaler.  Now to contact them to try and track down their client who I expect to be a retail VoIP provider.




nztim
  26-Mar-2024 16:50
You need someone with an IPMS login




