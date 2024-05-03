Anyone got any recommendations for on-premises phone systems and/or providers/support companies in NZ? The manufacturer of our one at work has EOLed it.

~150 extensions, over 3 sites (one is only a couple of phones though). ~200 extensions over 5 sites if our Aussie sites are added in. Lots of extensions that make very few calls. Some that only make internal calls (eg door/gate phones).

Normal features, plus/including CTI, call queues, multiple devices per extension (eg a phone and a loud ringer), multi-level or chain-able auto-attendants, AD/Entra ID integration, desk phones and soft phone support etc.

Currently we have a SIP trunk to an Asterisk box that allows various doors and gates to be opened by dialing an extension (from certain extensions), and automatic redirection of out of hours helpdesk calls to the on-call person using appointments in an Exchange calendar (looks up the shortest appointment covering the current time with a subject starting with On-Call and transfers the call to the number in the appointment's Location). These don't have to be implemented the same way, but they are required functionality.

We also have an automated check of a couple of extensions to make sure that they answer when called, with alerts going out if they don't.

We already use Ring Central at our Aussie sites, and have had DialPad recommended (it seems rather non-physical phone focused though?), but we quite like the control you get with on-prem.

I was sort of heading down the 3CX path, even though it doesn't have the distributed multi-site functionality our current PBX does, but the vibe about them has been a bit off lately and then the new Windows application doesn't support CTI apparently.

Yeastar (specifically their P-Series PBX, paired with probably Yealink phones) seems to have come a long way from when I first saw them, and is actually looking rather promising. Anyone got any, recent, experience with them?