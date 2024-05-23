Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPWireless boardroom voip conference phones?
Disrespective

1922 posts

Uber Geek


#312852 23-May-2024 15:24
Send private message

Hi all, 

 

My office has been hunting for a new wireless conference phone that will work with our Spark based voip phones and coming up short (without spending hundreds with no guarantees). 

 

We asked Spark to supply a Yealink CP935W and they've tried but say it's not compatible with their system. 

 

Our boardroom desk does not have power or networking to it and the powers-that-be are sick of dragging an old handset across and dangling wires etc everywhere. 

 

Does anyone have a solution I can go back to Spark (or not) with and get up and running with our existing voip system?

 

Thanks in advance.

Create new topic
SATTV
1627 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3233938 23-May-2024 19:45
Send private message

What sort of phones do you have?

 

If it has USB in the back of it you might be able to use something like a Jabra speak.

 

I had a client with a couple of them, they were excellent, they were replaced when the put in a new VC system.

 

Alternatively if you can use a soft phone on say a tablet, these pair by bluetooth and you are all good to go.

 

Yealink make something similar but I have no experience.

 

John

 

https://www.jabra.com/en-nz/business/speakerphones/jabra-speak-series




I know enough to be dangerous

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
nztim
3708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3233939 23-May-2024 19:50
Send private message

I would get an accessory for your current phone, the spark VOIP offering is very hardware specific




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

sdavisnz
1014 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3233965 23-May-2024 22:27
Send private message

how about a modern speakerphone device like a jabra speak 2 40 / 55 /65 and a softphone on a pc/laptop/tablet/mobile device - can plug in the jabra over USB or bluetooth.




Voice gives context



Disrespective

1922 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234025 24-May-2024 08:10
Send private message

Thanks for the Jabra idea. Good idea, I never thought of connecting to the device remotely. 

 

Our current handsets are all T42S models which a quick google doesn't appear to support Jabra speak models unless i'm missing something to do with functionality?

 

https://www.jabra.com/en-gb/compatibilityguide/gallery?thirdPartyProducts=yealink_sip-t42s

 

 

Disrespective

1922 posts

Uber Geek


  #3234095 24-May-2024 10:29
Send private message

Actually from a bit more research we appear to be able to get a bluetooth dongle for the handset and this can connect to a bluetooth conference speaker. We'll progress down this route. 

nztim
3708 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3234098 24-May-2024 10:33
Send private message

Add a BT41 dongle then connect any Bluetooth speaker to it

 

don't go through the hassle of uncertified handsets

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright