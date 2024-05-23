Disrespective

Hi all,

My office has been hunting for a new wireless conference phone that will work with our Spark based voip phones and coming up short (without spending hundreds with no guarantees).

We asked Spark to supply a Yealink CP935W and they've tried but say it's not compatible with their system.

Our boardroom desk does not have power or networking to it and the powers-that-be are sick of dragging an old handset across and dangling wires etc everywhere.

Does anyone have a solution I can go back to Spark (or not) with and get up and running with our existing voip system?

Thanks in advance.