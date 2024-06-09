Hi everyone,

The charitable trust I work at is looking at changing their cloud based VoIP phone system as it's not meeting the requirements anymore. We have grown over the last year.

We are currently with Kiwi Internet and IT paying for 1 DDI main phone number and 4 extensions. We would need around 11 extensions.

We have 6 phones and 4 phones are sharing the same extension. Kiwi Internet and IT want to charge us 60 + GST per month from the 35 + GST we were paying them.

One of the trustees has talked to his friend at another trust to see how their VoIP phone system works, see what provider they are using and how much they pay for it.

They are using Auto Attendant but instead of someone answering the phone it leaves a message then emails it to the person who can decide if they want to get back to them. They are not replacing their phones when they stop working. He thinks this is a good idea.

I'm not keen on the idea of no one picking up the phones.

Would anyone have any suggestions for a good cloud based VoIP provider that can do PBX at a good rate per month? We don't make a lot of calls but do get quite a few.

Does anyone have any good suggestions for replacement phone hardware, or should i go with PC software?