VoIP phone system/provider - looking to change
jordan8thepie1

57 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


#315042 9-Jun-2024 17:41
Send private message

Hi everyone,

 

 

 

The charitable trust I work at is looking at changing their cloud based VoIP phone system as it's not meeting the requirements anymore. We have grown over the last year.

 

We are currently with Kiwi Internet and IT paying for 1 DDI main phone number and 4 extensions. We would need around 11 extensions.

 

We have 6 phones and 4 phones are sharing the same extension.  Kiwi Internet and IT want to charge us 60 + GST per month from the 35 + GST we were paying them. 

 

 

 

One of the trustees has talked to his friend at another trust to see how their VoIP phone system works, see what provider they are using and how much they pay for it.

 

They are using Auto Attendant but instead of someone answering the phone it leaves a message then emails it to the person who can decide if they want to get back to them. They are not replacing their phones when they stop working.  He thinks this is a good idea.

 

I'm not keen on the idea of no one picking up the phones.

 

 

 

Would anyone have any suggestions for a good cloud based VoIP provider that can do PBX at a good rate per month? We don't make a lot of calls but do get quite a few.

 

Does anyone have any good suggestions for replacement phone hardware, or should i go with PC software?

rhy7s
630 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 138


  #3246608 9-Jun-2024 19:33
Send private message

We use Hero, they have unlimited extensions. Have a mix of ATA adapters, VoIP phones and their Android app, the ATA adapters and VoIP phones have more reliable call quality than the app in my experience.

 

hero.co.nz



networkn
Networkn
32445 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 14981

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3246609 9-Jun-2024 19:42
Send private message

Another for Hero, I also like Voyager, though I imagine Hero is cheaper. 

 

 

jordan8thepie1

57 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3246614 9-Jun-2024 19:52
Send private message

The Business Starter plan looks pretty good.

 

With Hero are the extensions internal? Can they be directly dialed from outside?  

 

The current system allows us to dial an 028 number to reach the extension directly from outside the cloud PBX. Each extension has a outside number associated to it.



rhy7s
630 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 138


  #3246617 9-Jun-2024 20:21
Send private message

Outside numbers are going to come with a cost. Check in with Hero with more details of your setup and what numbers you would need to port to get an idea of whether their setup could work for you: https://hero.co.nz/support.html

jordan8thepie1

57 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3246618 9-Jun-2024 20:25
Send private message

I sent them an email 

 

We really only need the 04 number. 

 

The other numbers don't matter as no one really calls them anyway.

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3246644 9-Jun-2024 20:56
Send private message

We do a managed cloud VOIP system using IPECS and are Wellingtons based but you will be paying more than what you are now.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

jordan8thepie1

57 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3247066 10-Jun-2024 18:22
Send private message

What IP Phones do you guys recommend?

 

We currently have 2 Grandstream GXP2140 desk phones and 4 Siemens gigaset A510 IP Cordless phones with one base station.

 

The chargers and batteries on the Gigaset model phones are starting to fail which results in cutting off incoming callers. 

 

I've had a look at Yealink and Grandstream phones.

 

 

 
 
 
 

nztim
3860 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2562

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3247068 10-Jun-2024 18:32
Send private message

jordan8thepie1:

 

What IP Phones do you guys recommend?

 

We currently have 2 Grandstream GXP2140 desk phones and 4 Siemens gigaset A510 IP Cordless phones with one base station.

 

The chargers and batteries on the Gigaset model phones are starting to fail which results in cutting off incoming callers. 

 

I've had a look at Yealink and Grandstream phones.

 

 

If you are going to go with an off the shelf sip could PABX 

 

  • Yealink W73P - for the cordless
  • Yealink SIP- T43U - for the corded

if the GXP2140 is working fine you could just re-program that for your new provider




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

tcabw
68 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 27


  #3247142 10-Jun-2024 22:21
Send private message

I've use 2Talk for many years now and have been very happy with them. $11.50 gst incl per month. A very extensive PABX comes with the package.
I have one DDI number which I transferred from Telecom. We have two properties 120km apart with internet. Each property has a Linksys PAP2T connected with a wireless phone attached along with wireless slaves.
The PABX is programmed so that the number rings at both locations simultaneously, which means the call rings 4 different phones at the same time.  I have also programmed the PABX to screen each inward call with a message adivsing them to press any number to connect their call. By doing this, no computer generated cold calls get connected. The Linksys adapters are around $60 -$80 I think the latest version is SPA2102 and allows you to connect any standard phone to it.

 

Check out the 2Talk website for more details.

 

Regards

 

TonyC 


jordan8thepie1

57 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 12


  #3247249 11-Jun-2024 09:30
Send private message

Had a look at 2talk good pricing however they don't have phone support only ticket support which would be a no for us.

