I'm currently on the Essential Fibre Plus with Landline plan with Spark.

I pay an extra $10 a month for the Calling feature pack dual number feature which gives me an extra landline number (Calling feature pack https://www.spark.co.nz/myspark/mylandline/addservices/fibre-landline-packs/).

So I have 2 landline numbers (one with the fibre landline plan, one with the calling feature pack).

It's getting really expensive (currently paying $116.99 a month and it will be $124.90 starting next month) but I can't switch broadband providers because no other provider provides dual landline numbers and I don't want to lose either landline number.

I want to port the Calling feature pack landline number to Hero (DDI number plan for $2.30) to save money and change providers.

Can I have some advice on how to do this? Last time I switched internet providers (over 5 years ago), I almost lost one of the numbers and it took a lot of calling and frustration to get it back.

Do I sign up with Hero and then request porting? Do I need to tell Spark that I'm porting the number away? Does Spark need to do anything to make it so that Hero can port the number?