New area for me .... there now seems to be a number of wifi enabled 'desktop' phones available (not mobile ones), so -

Presumably such phones simply replace the cable between my standard phone and the router and use wifi to the router?

What telephone number is utilised for this?

Does the Telco/ISP have to provision this similar to the current 'land-line' VoIP?

Are there still charges for wi-fi calling?