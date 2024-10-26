I'm living in NZ for the next few years.

I have to keep my Australian mobile number functioning as I run a small business.

For the past year or so I have an NZ mobile plan and an Australian plan which doubles up. On top of that when I receive a call it automatically enables roaming for the day which is $5 per day so costs are adding up.

I must be paying around $250 a month on my mobile plan(s). I currently use an iphone with dual sim.

I'm looking for a simple solution with requirements being:

I want to be able to receive calls from my Australian number while I am in NZ. I want to do it as cost effectively as possibly. BONUS - if I can make calls on the Australian number that's great BONUS - if we can make the calls go to my cellphone that's great but otherwise softphone etc is fine also.

I have looked into twilio but apparently it takes about 6 weeks to port a number and they can't guarantee they will let you port it back.

So I thought I would ask here. What approach would people here take?