Hi all,

I've spent some time with the KiwiVOIP techs (who have been very helpful) but can't get my Unifi Talk system to receive calls.

My internet is served by Starlink (in bypass mode) to my UDM-SE running talk.



Does anyone have a list of the field codes to set up KiwiVOIP as a third party SIP using Unifi Talk?

Has anyone had luck setting any special port forwarding / routing when using Starlink?

Any help would be hugely appreciated!