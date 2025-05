Anyone know how to get a Cisco 7940G to pick up a g3_tones.xml file for NZ? This phone uses the plaintext `SIPmac.cnf` file format, and the only NetworkLocale stuff we can find is for the newer(?) SEPmac.cnf.xml format. That worked on our 8811 when we had it, but we can't seem to get our hands on one of those for not stupid money, so 7940G it is.