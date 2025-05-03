We have a Spark landline. In the house are 2 x RJ12 (I assume) faceplates. We have a Base Station into one faceplate and a satellite phone just into power. It works well, but soon, neither of the faceplates will be convenient locations in the house.

I have 300/100 fibre to a Grandstream GWN7062 Router in the garage . This provides wifi for the downstairs, and upstairs I have a POE wired GWN7665. The house is 256 sq metres and wifi appears to reach all corners of the house.

Looking at Grandstream IP phones, I an unclear whether a DECT Cordless System or a WiFi Cordless System would be best.

I can understand Wi-Fi, but for a DECT system, there would be a base station in the garage and then 2 x Cordless phones (downstairs and upstairs) would have to connect to the base station. Presumably, there is a chance I find out that the phone and the base station are too far away from each other. Is that a realistic assumption?

Could you comment and/or make a recommendation?