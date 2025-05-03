Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVoIPDECT Cordless or WiFi Cordless IP Phone
alisam

825 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319526 3-May-2025 08:06
Send private message

We have a Spark landline. In the house are 2 x RJ12 (I assume) faceplates. We have a Base Station into one faceplate and a satellite phone just into power. It works well, but soon, neither of the faceplates will be convenient locations in the house.

 

I have 300/100 fibre to a Grandstream GWN7062 Router in the garage. This provides wifi for the downstairs, and upstairs I have a POE wired GWN7665. The house is 256 sq metres and wifi appears to reach all corners of the house.

 

Looking at Grandstream IP phones, I an unclear whether a DECT Cordless System or a WiFi Cordless System would be best.

 

I can understand Wi-Fi, but for a DECT system, there would be a base station in the garage and then 2 x Cordless phones (downstairs and upstairs) would have to connect to the base station. Presumably, there is a chance I find out that the phone and the base station are too far away from each other. Is that a realistic assumption?

 

Could you comment and/or make a recommendation?




PC: HP ProBook 470G1 (Windows 10 Pro), Intel NUC7I5BNH (Windows 10 Pro), Dell Inspiron 7591 2n1 (Windows 11 Pro)
Net: Grandstream 1 x GWN7062, 1 x GWN7610, 1 x GWN7665
Storage: Synology DS216play NAS, 2 x 6TB
Media: 3 x Amazon FireTV. Echo, Dot, Spot
TV: 2 x Samsung H6400 55" LED TV, Panasonic TH-P50G10Z 50" Plasma TV
Mobile: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
Wearable: Gear S3 Frontier

Create new topic
nova
235 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3370122 3-May-2025 08:44
Send private message quote this post

If you go with Wi-Fi you might need to port your spark line to a VOIP provider such as hero.co.nz. Presumably with your current setup the phone lines plug into your ONT / Router. We use DECT phones (Yealink) and we have no problems with coverage in a two story house, the DECT signal has longer range than Wi-Fi. But if you went with Wi-Fi it would be a simpler setup and you already know that you have coverage, the only thing to watch for is roaming between floors. You might get a slight disruption as the phone switches over if you're walking around the house. But the first thing to figure out is what changes you would need to make to get a Wi-Fi phone working, I think switching away from Spark for the landline might be necessary. You could keep the same number and still use Spark for broadband, but you need to be a bit careful with e porting request to make sure they don't disconnect the broadband as well.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright