I am looking for recommendations on an NZ sip provider that has a decent api to allow me to add and remove numbers and channels to a sip trunk programmatically.
Wholseale or Retail?
Pretty sure that both 2talk and Hero offer this. Given the choice I'd choose Hero.
wholesale, want to use it to deliver a service
Yeah they are at the top of my list at the moment. Just got a query in with them about their ToS and if they class what we are doing as reselling.