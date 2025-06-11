Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
VoIP SIP provider that has a decent api
Decal

#319887 11-Jun-2025 17:11
Hi Team,

 

 

 

I am looking for recommendations on an NZ sip provider that has a decent api to allow me to add and remove numbers and channels to a sip trunk programmatically.

 

 

 

Cheers

cisconz
cisconz
  #3382926 11-Jun-2025 17:32
Wholseale or Retail?




Hmmmm

 
 
 
 

speed
  #3382929 11-Jun-2025 17:48
Pretty sure that both 2talk and Hero offer this. Given the choice I'd choose Hero.

Decal

  #3382932 11-Jun-2025 18:04
cisconz:

 

Wholseale or Retail?

 

 

wholesale, want to use it to deliver a service 



Decal

  #3382934 11-Jun-2025 18:05
speed:

 

Pretty sure that both 2talk and Hero offer this. Given the choice I'd choose Hero.

 

 

Yeah they are at the top of my list at the moment. Just got a query in with them about their ToS and if they class what we are doing as reselling. 

