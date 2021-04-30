I'm a Mac user that hasn't used Windows extensively since back in the Windows XP days, but looking for a bit of direction as I may end up having a Windows machine to use.

On a Mac I would use FileVault (full disk encryption, OS level, built in) and TouchID (fingerprint recognition alongside password) as initial first steps to secure things along with FindMyMac (geolocation via iCloud/Apple account if it got lost). I don't run anti virus but do run a malware checker.

Are there Windows equivalents / what should I be doing on a new Windows 10 machine, ideally built in?

I don't want to get into a debate on Mac vs Windows, I'm aware each has its merits.