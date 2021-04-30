Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsApple user using Windows - how do I secure things?
phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284555 30-Apr-2021 00:07
Send private message

I'm a Mac user that hasn't used Windows extensively since back in the Windows XP days, but looking for a bit of direction as I may end up having a Windows machine to use.

 

On a Mac I would use FileVault (full disk encryption, OS level, built in) and TouchID (fingerprint recognition alongside password) as initial first steps to secure things along with FindMyMac (geolocation via iCloud/Apple account if it got lost). I don't run anti virus but do run a malware checker.

 

Are there Windows equivalents / what should I be doing on a new Windows 10 machine, ideally built in?

 

I don't want to get into a debate on Mac vs Windows, I'm aware each has its merits.

Create new topic
Lias
4885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699901 30-Apr-2021 00:24
Send private message

TouchID equivalent would be Windows Hello (Face/fingerprint recognition)

 

Filevault equivalent would be Bitlocker (Only in Pro / Enterprise versions of Windows, not in the home version)

 

There's no native equivalent of FindMyMac that I know of, there are 3rd party products like this (which was known as 'Lojack for Laptops' some years ago. https://homeoffice.absolute.com/




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11022 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699904 30-Apr-2021 00:29
Send private message

Windows includes sufficient replacements for all you've suggested. Bitlocker encryption + Windows Defender (built into Windows).

 

You don't need third party antivirus these days - in-fact from a security perspective I'd highly recommend against it as AV software itself can come with Vulnerabilities and since this runs at nearly "system" level (equivalent to Root on a mac) it can actually pwn your whole computer if exploited. Windows defender hooks into the kernel and provides kernel level protection that I'd trust over any third party antivirus software any day.

 

Don't overthink it. You've got other things in Windows such as Windows Sandbox (useful for testing software without installing on your actual machine) as well as isolated browsing (spawns Microsoft Edge essentially in its own VM).

 

Many laptops come with fingerprint readers with Windows Hello support. You can also use hardware tokens if you so desire.

 

But seriously Windows has come a long way - I've always been a Linux user myself and now run Windows 10 since you've got things like Windows Terminal + Windows Subsystem for Linux which makes my life easier. Also, means I can game again.

 

@Lias - Microsoft have a "find my mac" alternative: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/account-billing/find-and-lock-a-lost-windows-device-890bf25e-b8ba-d3fe-8253-e98a12f26316




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
1024kb
973 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2699905 30-Apr-2021 00:32
Send private message

BitLocker is FileVault for PC. It’s a little harder to find than on Macs & not every PC supports BitLocker but most of recent vintage do.

Touch ID is a user-friendly innovation that’s OS agnostic - previous to fingerprint entry, there was only one way in (password) now there’s two. Windows also offers PIN, Face ID & Picture Password amongst others. Windows Password Policy allows you to set various password parameters - maximum age, password length etc.

Signing in with a Microsoft account has the added benefit of their Find My Device service.



phrozenpenguin

668 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2699906 30-Apr-2021 00:40
Send private message

Thanks for the quick replies, that is useful.

 

In particular re antivirus, sounds like gone are the days of Norton :-)

1101
3052 posts

Uber Geek


  #2699988 30-Apr-2021 09:41
Send private message

phrozenpenguin:

 

In particular re antivirus, sounds like gone are the days of Norton :-)

 

 

many 3rd party `Antivirus` programs are an abomination . The 'system security' type of program especially .
They try to be all dancing , all seeing , do everything and do nothing actually usefull  . Its a nightmare to even find the AV scan logs (they cant even get that right)

 

A BASIC AV program like Nod32 has some usefull features that Win Defender doesnt . 

 

Just avoid all the free AV programs, some are little better than malware themselves .

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11997 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700000 30-Apr-2021 10:01
Send private message

For tracking a device, I personally use Prey

 

Have it on the kids phones and laptop - free to use for 3 devices.

 

 




