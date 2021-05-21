https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/20/tech/microsoft-internet-explorer-end-of-life/index.html
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
I love ActiveX.
Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.
First Flash and now IE, the internet "boomers" are being led to slaughter.....
google search had better watch out, it too will be middle-aged one day
wellygary: google search had better watch out, it too will be middle-aged one day
Batman: That's so sad. My first ever browser
Netscape 1 here, followed by Netscape 2. Went to IE after that, as it was ~800k smaller than Netscape 3, which was a huge time saving on a 14.4 modem :)
I thought MS stopped supporting it years ago . So was MS still patching its security holes up untill now ?
Its still being used , despite those users having chrome or FF installed
Ive often had to tell people to stop using IE , even having to go as far as to try & hide it from them.
How are we going to connect to our cheap, dodgy security camera systems now? They all need IE and some kind of addon to work. Ah well at least I can still connect on my phone app via port forwarding lol
(Yes of course I'm joking, don't do this!)
Behodar:IE only predates it by 3 years, IIRC!
that rings a bell ... maybe it was netscape!
