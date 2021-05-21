Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Yay. Internet Explorer dies at last.
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15339 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#285854 21-May-2021 11:00
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/05/20/tech/microsoft-internet-explorer-end-of-life/index.html

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Spyware
2962 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2710660 21-May-2021 11:06
I love ActiveX.




wellygary
6584 posts

Uber Geek


  #2710676 21-May-2021 11:37
First Flash and now IE, the internet "boomers" are being led to slaughter.....   

 

google search had better watch out, it too will be middle-aged one day 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710679 21-May-2021 11:40
That's so sad. My first ever browser




Behodar
8197 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710683 21-May-2021 11:50
wellygary: google search had better watch out, it too will be middle-aged one day 

 


IE only predates it by 3 years, IIRC!

 

Batman: That's so sad. My first ever browser

 

Netscape 1 here, followed by Netscape 2. Went to IE after that, as it was ~800k smaller than Netscape 3, which was a huge time saving on a 14.4 modem :)

1101
3007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2710686 21-May-2021 11:53
I thought MS stopped supporting it years ago . So was MS still patching its security holes up untill now ?

 

Its still being used , despite those users having chrome or FF installed
Ive often had to tell people to stop using IE , even having to go as far as to try & hide it from them.

coffeebaron
5918 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710755 21-May-2021 12:42
How are we going to connect to our cheap, dodgy security camera systems now? They all need IE and some kind of addon to work. Ah well at least I can still connect on my phone app via port forwarding lol

 

(Yes of course I'm joking, don't do this!)

 

 

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2710764 21-May-2021 12:51
Behodar:IE only predates it by 3 years, IIRC!

 

Batman: That's so sad. My first ever browser

 

Netscape 1 here, followed by Netscape 2. Went to IE after that, as it was ~800k smaller than Netscape 3, which was a huge time saving on a 14.4 modem :)

 

 

that rings a bell ... maybe it was netscape!




