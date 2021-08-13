Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Firefox 91 update
quickymart

9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#289119 13-Aug-2021 13:42
My Firefox updated automatically yesterday. Holy crap this looks terrible. In the last version, I could set it so floating tabs didn't happen - and things looked vaguely normal - by changing a setting in about:config.

 

Apparently the ability to change that setting was a "feature", that was only for "testing" and has been removed (I believe there was Proton and Photon, and Proton was the one I was able to deactivate successfully, mostly returning things to normal).

 

Anyone found a fix to try and make it look, well, good again? The Bookmarks menu stretches way out past the end of the screen now, before all this was nicely compacted into one dropdown menu.

 

Some Firefox forums mention something called css.chrome but I don't know much about it.

 

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1346781

 

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/questions/1346582

 


I did find this but it looks a bit full-on for me...

 

https://www.askvg.com/tip-new-working-method-to-restore-classic-theme-and-ui-in-firefox-91-and-later-versions/

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
SirHumphreyAppleby
1990 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759650 13-Aug-2021 13:45
Yes, it is terrible. The thing that bothers me most is the active tabs looks a bit like an inactive tab in other software, so I keep closing the wrong one.

 

The alternative is Chrome, so I guess I'm stuck with it as it is =/

Technofreak
5550 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2759652 13-Aug-2021 13:48
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Yes, it is terrible. The thing that bothers me most is the active tabs looks a bit like an inactive tab in other software, so I keep closing the wrong one.

 

The alternative is Chrome, so I guess I'm stuck with it as it is =/

 

 

The alternative to the alternative is Opera. 😎




gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759653 13-Aug-2021 13:49
That was the straw the broke the camel's back for me today, after about 15 years supporting Mozilla I have migrated away from Firefox. I spent a few minutes customising MS Edge, and signing into all my things and setting up my quick links, changing the search engine to Google etc and I'm feeling quite at home now.

 

It is entertaining watching the r/firefox subreddit with people complaining and then other people telling them to "just set up custom css". How many average users have got time for that sort of shenanigans? No wonder Mozilla is losing users every month with this sort of carry on.









gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759672 13-Aug-2021 13:53
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

The alternative is Chrome, so I guess I'm stuck with it as it is =/

 

 

Safer to say 'the alternative is a chromium based browser', there is plenty of choice in that space without giving Google access to the last 5% of info about you that they don't already have :)

 

 







SirHumphreyAppleby
1990 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759677 13-Aug-2021 14:00
gbwelly:

 

Safer to say 'the alternative is a chromium based browser', there is plenty of choice in that space without giving Google access to the last 5% of info about you that they don't already have :)

 

 

It's not always about privacy. The Internet is built on open standards. If everyone uses Chrome/Chromium, Google gets de facto control over the 'standards'. I already see plenty of Websites which claim they only work with Chrome.

timmmay
18595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2759695 13-Aug-2021 14:57
Seems fine to me.

quickymart

9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2759709 13-Aug-2021 15:37
timmmay:

 

Seems fine to me.

 

 

I'm guessing yours hasn't updated yet. Mine looked fine on Wednesday, God-awful craptacular today.

 

Dunno how Mozilla thinks this is an "improvement" when it's anything but. How is this making it better?



Jase2985
11656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759715 13-Aug-2021 15:45
not much has changed for me TBH but i do have proton turned off so dont know if that makes a difference

quickymart

9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2759724 13-Aug-2021 16:01
Turning off Proton doesn't do anything with this "update", which is the annoying thing.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11027 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759725 13-Aug-2021 16:04
I seriously don't understand what everyone is going on about.

 

Using Firefox 91 here - looks fine to me. I have my install pretty-much stock with the dark mode theme applied however.




networkn
27713 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759742 13-Aug-2021 16:21
I am not sure if it's the same update, but something changed around a fortnight ago and I didn't love it initially, but honestly, I've gotten used to it now. The annoyance lasted about 36 hours.

nzkc
1067 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759758 13-Aug-2021 17:27
quickymart:

 

timmmay:

 

Seems fine to me.

 

 

I'm guessing yours hasn't updated yet. Mine looked fine on Wednesday, God-awful craptacular today.

 

Dunno how Mozilla thinks this is an "improvement" when it's anything but. How is this making it better?

 

 

I like it too. No real change over 90.x. Im not sure what you are getting at. Mine looks like this...

 

quickymart

9049 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2759760 13-Aug-2021 17:41
Similar to mine. I guess having that Proton bs turned off made it look better to me, but that's not an option anymore.

 

What themes are you using (also Michael) as I find the tabs difficult to see with this God-awful grey/light grey/lighter grey combination.

toejam316
1131 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759762 13-Aug-2021 17:47
https://github.com/black7375/Firefox-UI-Fix might be of interest to those of you who abhor the new UI.

 

Hopefully at some point this will be included as an option in a future version.




Behodar
8380 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2759770 13-Aug-2021 18:20
I haven't used SeaMonkey for a few years, but at the time it was "new engine, old UI". Is it any help in this case?

 1 | 2 | 3
