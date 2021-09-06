Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows 7 recovery, no media
quickymart

8642 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#289448 6-Sep-2021 21:58
Send private message

Evening,

 

Wife has an old Acer Windows 7 laptop, purchased in 2011. She hasn't used it for a long time and has no idea what the Windows login password is, despite trying many combinations.

 

She doesn't have the recovery or installation CD - both are long, long gone. She wants to get into the machine to retrieve photos and download her e-mail.

 

Can anyone suggest a good (preferably free) tool to bypass this password, or reset it or something? When she tries the reset password option it tells her to insert her Windows CD...of which she doesn't have one :(

 

I tried creating a bootable USB drive and tried to force the machine to read from it first via the BIOS, but it didn't work and just shunted her straight to the login screen.

 

Any assistance much appreciated, thanks :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Lias
4858 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2773302 6-Sep-2021 22:42
Send private message

https://pogostick.net/~pnh/ntpasswd/

 

Use that to blank the password.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

Kiwifruta
1408 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2773313 6-Sep-2021 23:41
Send private message

Use a live Linux CD or USB, that’ll allow you copy and paste the files to a 2nd USB stick.

quickymart

8642 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2773363 7-Sep-2021 08:29
Send private message

Lias:

 

https://pogostick.net/~pnh/ntpasswd/

 

Use that to blank the password.

 

 

Thanks for the suggestion. Tried this and it asks to boot from the USB drive...but then right away says "No operating system found" and I end up in a rebooting loop :/



rhy7s
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2773380 7-Sep-2021 08:54
Send private message

Try LazeSoft and if you still have troubles USB booting, try burning to a physical disc.

nztim
2232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2773381 7-Sep-2021 08:55
Send private message

they the HDD out and use a sata to usb cable to copy the contents to another pc

old3eyes
8828 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2773384 7-Sep-2021 09:01
Send private message

nztim:

 

they the HDD out and use a sata to usb cable to copy the contents to another pc

 

 

This is assuming that he can get the HD out without wrecking the laptop. Hopefully the HD is just under a cover. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

quickymart

8642 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#2773401 7-Sep-2021 09:30
Send private message

rhy7s: Try LazeSoft and if you still have troubles USB booting, try burning to a physical disc.

 

This worked perfectly!!! Thank you so much! I was able to use a USB drive as well 👍

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chromecast With Google TV ReviewÂ 
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 