Slow Internet on one PC
ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


#290619 23-Nov-2021 15:19
I have a house full of PC's and all but one perform fine. The odd one is a standard Windows 10 PC but for some reason is slow in Internet. Running speedtest (used Chorus and Ookla) I get around 75mbs down and about 94 mbs up. All the other PC's get about 300 mbs down and twice that up. I have tried everything I can think of but cannot find why this one PC is so slow. It has a Nvidia 62x64 network card. Its not the connection have swapped in a laptop to same Ethernet cable and it works fine.  Nothing helpful in the logs. 

 

 




Tzoi
400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2817820 23-Nov-2021 15:29
Does it show that the ethernet connection is connected at gigabit in the network settings? Drivers all up to date?

timmmay
18383 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2817828 23-Nov-2021 15:41
If 75 / 94 Mbps isn't causing a problem I'd probably say "oh well it's fast enough" and forget about it.

 

Could be drivers, faulty hardware, Windows out of date, a weird configuration on the machine... anything really.

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817846 23-Nov-2021 16:53
It is a problem we use it for zoom calls and it lags




ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817905 23-Nov-2021 17:21
I have had a look at Network settings but cannot find anywhere it says what the connection speed is other than the mention that connection is 100 Mbs.

 

Where would I find the connection information re gigabit or otherwise that you mentioned.

 

Thanks

 

 

 

Tzoi:

 

Does it show that the ethernet connection is connected at gigabit in the network settings? Drivers all up to date?

 




RunningMan
6979 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817956 23-Nov-2021 17:26
75Mb/s shouldn't be anywhere near problematic for Zoom calls. Bitrate for Zoom would be a lot lower than that.

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817963 23-Nov-2021 17:48
The Connection does not show GbE it just says Nvidia nForce Networking Controller. It may well be that this card is not capable of Gigabit. Will do a bit of searching on Nvidia site

 

Thanks for advice

 

Tzoi:

 

Does it show that the ethernet connection is connected at gigabit in the network settings? Drivers all up to date?

 




Tzoi
400 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818014 23-Nov-2021 18:07
ronw:

 

I have had a look at Network settings but cannot find anywhere it says what the connection speed is other than the mention that connection is 100 Mbs.

 

 

that seems to be your problem, it's only connected at 100 megabit speeds rather than gigabit, so you won't get over 100mbit up or down.  Sounds like that's the issue here.  Is it an old computer?



gzt

gzt
13446 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818034 23-Nov-2021 18:57
I zoom frequently with 10's of users on far less than that. It may be the network card but it's not the raw speed.

gzt

gzt
13446 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2818035 23-Nov-2021 18:59
Do you happen to have Wifi available for that machine? Check to eliminate the Ethernet if available.

SpartanVXL
831 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2818049 23-Nov-2021 19:57
Uh… how old is the hardware in this machine? I haven’t seen nvidia nforce for a good decade.

It might be that the machine is just getting on? How is performance in other tasks?

(Do list hardware specs as well)

MaxineN
1006 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2818060 23-Nov-2021 20:20
SpartanVXL: Uh… how old is the hardware in this machine? I haven’t seen nvidia nforce for a good decade.

It might be that the machine is just getting on? How is performance in other tasks?

(Do list hardware specs as well)

 

 

 

The last time I saw nForce was literally in a Socket 939 AMD Athlon XP compatible motherboard.

 

This could be a PC from 2001 and onwards.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

1101
3007 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818259 24-Nov-2021 09:50
Windows 10 + nforce
silk purse from a sows ear .

 


thats XP era hardware isnt it ?
What are the hardware specs ?

Batman
Mad Scientist
27655 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2818261 24-Nov-2021 09:55
Maybe computer too old




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

wellygary
6584 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818262 24-Nov-2021 09:56
ronw:

 

I have had a look at Network settings but cannot find anywhere it says what the connection speed is other than the mention that connection is 100 Mbs.

 

Where would I find the connection information re gigabit or otherwise that you mentioned.

 

Thanks

 

 

Sounds like it only has a 100mbs NIC.... that combined with older hardware will be the cause of the limitations...

ronw

1191 posts

Uber Geek


  #2818322 24-Nov-2021 10:16
Yes it does. I would imagine PC is around 8-10 years old. It does have an wifi card but the antenna seems to be missing. I can see the conncetor on back of PC but no antenna.

 

Anyway thanks for everyones help 

 

 

 

Tzoi:

 

that seems to be your problem, it's only connected at 100 megabit speeds rather than gigabit, so you won't get over 100mbit up or down.  Sounds like that's the issue here.  Is it an old computer?

 




