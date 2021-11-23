I have a house full of PC's and all but one perform fine. The odd one is a standard Windows 10 PC but for some reason is slow in Internet. Running speedtest (used Chorus and Ookla) I get around 75mbs down and about 94 mbs up. All the other PC's get about 300 mbs down and twice that up. I have tried everything I can think of but cannot find why this one PC is so slow. It has a Nvidia 62x64 network card. Its not the connection have swapped in a laptop to same Ethernet cable and it works fine. Nothing helpful in the logs.