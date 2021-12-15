What the heck am I missing......

All systems Windows 10.

My home "server" has two physical disks, one is partitioned.

Disk 1: C: and D:

Disk 2: E:

I have shared E: with no problems, all files accessible from any machine on the network.

Shared folder Alpha on D:, no issues there.

Shared folder Bravo on D:, and from PC1 get the error "Windows Cannot Access \\server\folder\" - PC2 however can access the folder.

Permissions setup the same way as folder Alpha, same users etc yet PC1 refuses to get into it.

Ideas ?