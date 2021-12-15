Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows

#291951 15-Dec-2021 11:37
What the heck am I missing......

 

All systems Windows 10.

 

My home "server" has two physical disks, one is partitioned.

 

Disk 1:    C:  and  D:

 

Disk 2:  E:

 

I have shared E: with no problems, all files accessible from any machine on the network.

 

Shared folder Alpha on D:, no issues there.

 

Shared folder Bravo on D:, and from PC1 get the error "Windows Cannot Access \\server\folder\" - PC2 however can access the folder.

 

Permissions setup the same way as folder Alpha, same users etc yet PC1 refuses to get into it. 

 

Ideas ?

 

 




Could it be a parent to "Bravo" that's causing the problem? 

 

In the past, I've had to reapply the permissions (and sometimes a reboot helps) to get windows file sharing working correctly.

Found issue.... for some reason, the "Everyone" security permissions were missing in the Advanced security options.

 

Dunno why that was, nothing had been changed and for some reason PC2 could still access stuff. 

 

Cursed Windows.... :D

 

 




