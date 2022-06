Hello

I have a dell inspirion 15 3000 running win 11 and a canon maxify mb 5160.

Since moving over to win 11 the lap top can not detect the printer on the wifi network.

They both on the same network and were both working fine till I upgraded my win to 11.

I have phoned canon help desk but they could not help and have ended up using a cable as a solution which works but is not ideal.

any help appreciated.

Thanks