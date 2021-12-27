Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows WIN10 blue screen & crashes
gordonisnz

#293081 27-Dec-2021 10:31
Hello. Ive got a fairly new PC (few ,onths since bought) - but occasionally I get a dump / blue screen. 

 

 

 

it creates a report & sends it somewhere. but it also has an error code7 the programe/file that is causing the problem. 

 

 

 

1) Is there a way to save / record the error message & file that is causing the problem ? 

 

 

 

i do know the error  windows.com/stopcode   but the Pc reboots quicker than i can record/remember the file causing the error.

 

 

 

2) is there a way to copy-paste the errors to here, to get guidance on how to fix it..  

 

 

gordonisnz

  #2838947 27-Dec-2021 10:40
FURETER

 

 

 

HERE is an error report ive found

 

--------------------------------------

 

Log Name:      Application
Source:        SecurityCenter
Date:          27/12/2021 10:24:47 am
Event ID:      17
Task Category: None
Level:         Error
Keywords:      Classic
User:          N/A
Computer:      DESKTOP-ARAUAVG
Description:
Security Center failed to validate caller with error DC040780.
Event Xml:
<Event xmlns="http://schemas.microsoft.com/win/2004/08/events/event">
  <System>
    <Provider Name="SecurityCenter" />
    <EventID Qualifiers="49152">17</EventID>
    <Version>0</Version>
    <Level>2</Level>
    <Task>0</Task>
    <Opcode>0</Opcode>
    <Keywords>0x80000000000000</Keywords>
    <TimeCreated SystemTime="2021-12-26T21:24:47.7907213Z" />
    <EventRecordID>6678</EventRecordID>
    <Correlation />
    <Execution ProcessID="0" ThreadID="0" />
    <Channel>Application</Channel>
    <Computer>DESKTOP-ARAUAVG</Computer>
    <Security />
  </System>
  <EventData>
    <Binary>DC040780</Binary>
  </EventData>
</Event>

 

--------------------------------------

 

 

 

Ive got an error 17, & found this website - 

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/event-id-17-is-logged-in-the-system-log-on-a-ts-licensing-server-or-on-a-rd-licensing-server-in-windows-server-2003-sp2-in-windows-server-2008-or-in-windows-server-2008-r2-a24797d8-b4d9-fd32-a5b9-cedcebf44ba2

 

 

 

However im not using microsoft 2003. Im confused. ive got windows 10 

 

 

 

EDIT - Found: https://www.howto-connect.com/fix-bddci-sys-blue-screen-error-bsod-windows-11-or-10/  (following)

 

 

 

 

gbwelly
  #2838962 27-Dec-2021 11:05
First thing to do is to stop windows automatically rebooting on blue screen so you have time to read the stop code:

 

https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/windows-disable-restart-after-bsod

 

 

 

Then you would probably want to use windbg to analyse the memory.dmp file, but this is likely quite daunting if you are a novice. You may get all the information you need from the blue screen if you have time to read it though.

 

If you take a picture of the blue screen and post it here, I'm sure people would be happy to speculate as to the cause.

 

 







Goosey
  #2838981 27-Dec-2021 11:35
You dont happen to be using any USB plug in hubs or similar?

 

 



Lias
  #2838986 27-Dec-2021 11:57
Windows 10 is .. pretty stable.. in my experience.. BSOD's are almost always faulty drivers or faulty hardware these days.

 

You can disable the reboot on BSOD easily enough

 

 




networkn
  #2838989 27-Dec-2021 12:15
Download Nirsoft Bluescreen view and post the first two lines from the error.

gordonisnz

  #2838993 27-Dec-2021 12:24
Ive fixed it by renaming the bddci.sys file -  No more errors. but i'll wait till tonight, see if i get any more errors / reboots  

 

 

 

https://www.howto-connect.com/fix-bddci-sys-blue-screen-error-bsod-windows-11-or-10/

chevrolux
  #2839155 27-Dec-2021 16:11
Goosey:

You dont happen to be using any USB plug in hubs or similar?


 



Just a big +1 for this. Crappy old drivers for USB devices can be really problematic.
I had a USB-RS232 adapter that would make the PC blue screen when trying to make a serial connection. And then later on a "port replicator" that just hated change.

