gordonisnz

First thing to do is to stop windows automatically rebooting on blue screen so you have time to read the stop code:

https://www.tomshardware.com/how-to/windows-disable-restart-after-bsod

Then you would probably want to use windbg to analyse the memory.dmp file, but this is likely quite daunting if you are a novice. You may get all the information you need from the blue screen if you have time to read it though.

If you take a picture of the blue screen and post it here, I'm sure people would be happy to speculate as to the cause.