gordonisnz

Hello. Ive got a fairly new PC (few ,onths since bought) - but occasionally I get a dump / blue screen.
it creates a report & sends it somewhere. but it also has an error code7 the programe/file that is causing the problem.
1) Is there a way to save / record the error message & file that is causing the problem ?
i do know the error windows.com/stopcode but the Pc reboots quicker than i can record/remember the file causing the error.
2) is there a way to copy-paste the errors to here, to get guidance on how to fix it..