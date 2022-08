Just a status update.

The motherboard is a Gigabyte H510M S2H which has an onboard M2 connector (with the 500 Gig drive that is C drive) and 4 SATA connectors (I have mounted a spare 240 gig drive I had and it is now D drive). The bulk of storage use is in the c:\program files(x86) (271 gigs) and c:\program files (61 gigs) folders. I have moved the pagefile to D:

I am looking at the following options:

1. Replace the M2 drive with a larger capacity drive. However there is just 1 M2 connector, so difficult to clone the old to new drives. Perhaps I need an external enclosure that will allow an M2 device to connect via USB for the purpose of cloning. The attraction of this is that core configuration of everything remains unchanged. Performance differences can only arise if the new drive has performance characteristics that are slower than the existing one. I dont know enough yet about M2 hardware but I do know enough to recognise this trap.

2. Identify games that use the most storage and investigate game configuration settings that might allow a drive to be used that is not C: and move that storage to D:. However any SATA drive has reduced I/O speed compared to M2 so this would only be considered if option 1 is not practical or affordable.