So, Oct last year I got my son a Minecraft SMP Subscription. One.

In November it renewed, but I didn't notice at the time, it actually charged me twice. Basically starting a second subscription at the renewal.

December it started a third and charged me a third. I didn't get a chance to raise it till Jan (I review my CC typically 2 monthly but was stupid busy over the end of last year).

I contacted MS who acknowledged the issue but would only reverse the last 30 days of incorrect charges. I asked for an escalation which was declined.I then formally asked for a review and the review decided they still wouldn't credit the incorrect charges.

I feel this is totally unacceptable, it's obviously their mistake (acknowledged by them).

I can't find any mechanism by which to take it further.

Anyone got any ideas? Chargeback isn't an option, I had a client do this and MS stopped them from transacting with them from that point onward, which would be a nightmare.

Basically, I am out of pocket about $60 for services I've never used.

Also, when they canned all the extra subscriptions and left the original one intact, it seems to have killed the active account and I can't seem to get them to reinstate it because they don't know what's happening.