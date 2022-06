Well normally, safe mode works on a basic set of drivers. So if it runs ok in safe mode, maybe try and do a review of the drivers on your device.

Are there any that show as needing an update?

Does the manufacturers website show any new drivers recently - especially for windows 11?

I have usually found a clean install of Windows (havent tried Win 11), seems to install functional drivers and have normally not had to look too hard for extras. Is it an option to do a clean install of win 11 and just see how that goes?

EDIT: you could have a look here https://www.tomshardware.com/news/how-to-fix-dpc-watchdog-violation-windows-10,36200.html

It says windows 10 - but the same process would probably apply...