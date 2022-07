I've been using Avast Preumium Security and so far have had no problems.

But I understand that Microsoft Windows comes with a good anti virus setting now. Can anybody enlighten me on that?

I think I tried to get it working previously, but because I already had Avast on my system, it didn't click in.

Avast is about to expire, and I'm keen to switch to the microsoft one, if that works because it doesn't cost any extra.