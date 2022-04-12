Does anyone know what is this in Outlook? I can't find a document and when clicked I see an error. The only thing I can think is for mobile app settings but I am not sure it is the case.
Possibly could be the "Share URL by QR code" button? A lot of browsers now have that button.
