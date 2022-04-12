Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMicrosoft Outlook QR code on title bar
freitasm

#295659 12-Apr-2022 16:37
Does anyone know what is this in Outlook? I can't find a document and when clicked I see an error. The only thing I can think is for mobile app settings but I am not sure it is the case. 

 

 




ANglEAUT
  #2900619 12-Apr-2022 19:28
Possibly could be the "Share URL by QR code" button? A lot of browsers now have that button.

 

 

 

 




freitasm

  #2900646 12-Apr-2022 20:13
No. This is on the Outlook title bar. The Outlook application. No browser in sight.




blackjack17
  #2900699 13-Apr-2022 05:36
Is it this?
https://windows11central.com/en/setting-up-your-outlook-email-will-be-as-easy-as-scanning-a-qr/

For setting up outlook on mobile devices




freitasm

  #2900703 13-Apr-2022 06:11
Yes, I think it is. I have seen one mention of this functionality but first time it confirms it is in the title bar.




