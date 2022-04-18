Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsMicrosoft WindowsLaptop keyboard stopped working in Windows environment
Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


#295722 18-Apr-2022 19:01
I don't know what caused this to happen. Until last week I had no problem with this Dell laptop running Windows 10.

 

The keyboard is fully functional as proven by opening an office document (word, excel etc) or other application. All keys cause the correct response.

 

However while in the Windows environment, even using Sticky Notes, any keystroke is unrecognized by the system and will not display a character or result in an action eg. Return key.

 

I've tried the basic stuff like running a keyboard troubleshoot and deleting/reinstalling the keyboard driver. An onscreen keyboard works.

 

I can use a word processor to type in a character string, copy with right key mouse, and then paste into the Windows search box, Run field or a Sticky Notes page and click the operate button to get the function I need. But the keyboard doesn't do anything.

 

Please advise a cause and solution.

 

Michael

gzt

gzt
13642 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903528 18-Apr-2022 19:10
That's an odd one. Does it work if you replug front to back or vice versa while windows is running?

Does notepad work?

Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2903529 18-Apr-2022 19:16
I've just tried Notepad and that is working. Sticky notes still nothing.

 

I can't understand your first question. Could you expand or explain in a different way please.

gzt

gzt
13642 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2903539 18-Apr-2022 20:10
With sticky notes on screen unplug the keyboard and plug it in to a different set of ports.



liquidcore
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2903540 18-Apr-2022 20:13
gzt: With sticky notes on screen unplug the keyboard and plug it in to a different set of ports.


I am guessing it is a laptop’s built-in keyboard?

What happens if you boot Windows in safe mode?

Edit: Does it work when you type to search in the Start menu, or when you try type in the WiFi password? If it doesn’t, then it may potentially be to do with ctfmon.exe not running on start up. I just don’t know if it affects sticky notes, sorry.

Edit 2: I think the ctfmon problem I have seen above may also affect sticky notes - see this https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/cannot-type-in-search-box-of-windows-10-or-use/4790b0c4-2d29-484a-b5f6-b3a29cd4992c

roobarb
534 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2903543 18-Apr-2022 20:18
Does the laptop think it is in tablet mode?

 

Have you done a proper reboot rather than just shutdown and startup?

 

 

Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2903575 18-Apr-2022 21:47
to Liquidcore:

 

Yes it is a built in keyboard.

 

What happens if you boot Windows in safe mode? -

 

          I have bi-passed that option for the moment due to the success following.

Edit: Does it work when you type to search in the Start menu, or when you try type in the WiFi password? If it doesn’t, then it may potentially be to do with ctfmon.exe not running on start up. I just don’t know if it affects sticky notes, sorry.

 

It doesn't work in the search box, nor when I try typing in a WiFi password.

 

So I tried ctfmon.exe in the RUN box and that does the trick. Search box, wifi password and sticky notes all accept the keyboard input.

 

So I have followed your Edit2 and the instruction in the link provided. Saved the named registry file and then tried to type in a new string as suggested. Unfortunately at this point an error box opens telling me I am unable to enter the text.

 

So: What is the next step please? We seem to be getting somewhere so I'm happy to follow your next instructions.

 

liquidcore
145 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2903579 18-Apr-2022 21:58
Can you please take a screenshot of the regedit page and the error?

Have you tried running regedit as administrator?



Devonboy

15 posts

Geek


  #2903583 18-Apr-2022 22:21
I did take a screenshot but then I followed your second suggestion and opened in Administrator. That worked. I could do the new string entry as instructed. I restarted the computer and it now all seems to work.

 

Hopefully it will stay that way.

 

Meanwhile THANKS for the help. Very succesful.

nitro
463 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2904045 19-Apr-2022 18:32
happened to me on an hp zbook recently... had to disconnect/reconnect the keyboard ribbon cable. worked after that.

 

it was definitely not the driver as i couldn't even get to bios.

 

 

