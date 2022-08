I'm trying to play around with some Arduino boards. I have a leonardo and a Mega 2560

When I plug in the leonardo I get the usual USB chime on my windows PC.

When I plug in my Mega 2560 I get nothing. I can't seem to detect it. Lights are flashing but I don't even think my PC is detecting what's plugged in.

Any ideas? This is what I have

https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/electronics-photography/other-electronics/electronic-components/other/listing/3607813362?bof=OC2YVgyk