MadEngineer

Something weird I found. I played this video in Edge and noticed it sounded very ... soft:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEHDmn4zS1k

Tried the same in Firefox and it played through all my 5.1 speakers and sounded perfect. I have an option turned on in the Realtek settings to expand sound to all speakers.

Googling the issue suggested adding the flag "--try-supported-channel-layouts" to the end of the "Target" option for your shortcut to Edge and/or Chrome.

I'm curious if anyone else finds the same thing. You can quickly test it by running "C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\msedge.exe" --profile-directory=Default --try-supported-channel-layouts" and doing a sound comparison.

Apparently it's due to Chromium running in a sandbox where you don't get the normal audio.

To permanently apply that flag to Edge/Chrome, right click the icon for it and append as below

or for your pinned icons, right click it then a second right click on the app's name to get to the above properties: