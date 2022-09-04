Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Edge/Chrome audio issue?
MadEngineer

#299392 4-Sep-2022 14:36
Something weird I found.  I played this video in Edge and noticed it sounded very ... soft:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEHDmn4zS1k

 

Tried the same in Firefox and it played through all my 5.1 speakers and sounded perfect.  I have an option turned on in the Realtek settings to expand sound to all speakers.

 

Googling the issue suggested adding the flag "--try-supported-channel-layouts" to the end of the "Target" option for your shortcut to Edge and/or Chrome.

 

I'm curious if anyone else finds the same thing.  You can quickly test it by running "C:\Program Files (x86)\Microsoft\Edge\Application\msedge.exe" --profile-directory=Default --try-supported-channel-layouts" and doing a sound comparison.

 

Apparently it's due to Chromium running in a sandbox where you don't get the normal audio.

 

To permanently apply that flag to Edge/Chrome, right click the icon for it and append as below

 

 

or for your pinned icons, right click it then a second right click on the app's name to get to the above properties:

 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

K8Toledo
  #2963095 4-Sep-2022 15:07
I don't know anyone who uses Edge however could Edge be using WASAPI? 

 

If so it'll bypass the Windows mixer and output stereo, since that file is encoded in AAC stereo. I downloaded it.

 

What are the OS sound settings?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





Rickles
  #2963097 4-Sep-2022 15:24
Just clicked your link using Edge and the music started loud enough with volume slider at 20 .... unbearable above 60 😋

 

Using a Dell all-in-one desktop 

K8Toledo
  #2963100 4-Sep-2022 15:44
It sounded OK to me, however our household agrees Sasha & Digweed's Fabric '99 set we had been listening to sounded better, particularly with the volume turned up to 11.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





