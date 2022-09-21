I enabled windows sandbox a while back. 

 

Whenever my pc woke from sleep or reboot, my wifi connects for a minute  then disconnects briefly and then reconnects until the next time I restart the pc. 

 

At the same time as the wifi disconnect, a bunch of Hyper-V VEthernet network adaptors are created and the following appears in my event log...

 

Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    232    None
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    5    (1003)
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    5    (1003)
.....
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    5    (1003)
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    5    (1003)
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    7    (1004)
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    5    (1003)
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:28 pm    Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch    234    None
Information    21/09/2022 9:56:28 pm    Netwtw10    7021    None
Error    21/09/2022 9:56:25 pm    WLAN-AutoConfig    10000    None

 

Finally figured out, it started happening after installing windows sandbox. Similar to...

 

https://superuser.com/questions/1584956/unintended-hyper-v-virtual-switches-appear-after-upgrade-to-windows-10-2004

 

Disabling windows sandbox completely fixed the problem and now my wifi is stable. 

 

In case anyone else has this issue :) It doesn't seem widespread for windows sandbox to cause this, but, there is something about my machine config that triggers it (i also have wireguard and surfshark and maybe there is some networking conflict?).