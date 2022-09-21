I enabled windows sandbox a while back.

Whenever my pc woke from sleep or reboot, my wifi connects for a minute then disconnects briefly and then reconnects until the next time I restart the pc.

At the same time as the wifi disconnect, a bunch of Hyper-V VEthernet network adaptors are created and the following appears in my event log...

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 232 None

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 5 (1003)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 5 (1003)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 5 (1003)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 5 (1003)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 7 (1004)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:29 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 5 (1003)

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:28 pm Microsoft-Windows-Hyper-V-VmSwitch 234 None

Information 21/09/2022 9:56:28 pm Netwtw10 7021 None

Error 21/09/2022 9:56:25 pm WLAN-AutoConfig 10000 None

Finally figured out, it started happening after installing windows sandbox. Similar to...

https://superuser.com/questions/1584956/unintended-hyper-v-virtual-switches-appear-after-upgrade-to-windows-10-2004

Disabling windows sandbox completely fixed the problem and now my wifi is stable.

In case anyone else has this issue :) It doesn't seem widespread for windows sandbox to cause this, but, there is something about my machine config that triggers it (i also have wireguard and surfshark and maybe there is some networking conflict?).