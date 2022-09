I have been running Windows 11 22H2 Release Preview as part of the Insider programme for a while. A couple of months ago I checked this box to exit the preview builds track:

Now that Windows 11 22H2 is officially released I was expecting my machines to leave the preview build track. Today I was offered the update on BK5017389 so my current version is 22H2 22621.607 - and no sign of being back on the main track.

Is anyone else seeing this behaviour?