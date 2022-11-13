Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#302295 13-Nov-2022 15:19
So upgraded my hardware and cant reactivate my Windows Licence, did the upgrade path from Windows XP, to Windows 10 Pro ages ago,  licence details are long gone, possibly was a volume licence of some sort, honestly cant remember.

 

 

 

Anyway decided I will just buy a new licence.

 

 

 

Are their any issues with using the resellers like below?

 

 

 

https://license.co.nz/windows-10/?gclid=Cj0KCQiApb2bBhDYARIsAChHC9tFfSkznZL0xNcOTrXYEqKcJD0E1DhMpXlAuuMXLslvxlnb9RltTV8aAlf3EALw_wcB

 

 

 

Can anyone suggest the best one to use?

 

 

 

Cheeers

 

 

  #2995506 13-Nov-2022 16:03
I wouldn't touch that website with someone else's 10 foot barge pole.. It screams illegitimate, even if googling the company didn't show it as being German owned and with at least one site warning teh are a fake/scam company.

 

If you want a legitimate, legal, license, buy it from somewhere like PB Tech. Anywhere selling really cheap licenses is either a scam, or selling stolen/misrepresented licenses.

 

 

 

 

 

 




