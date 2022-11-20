paulchinnz

My better half just got a new XPS 13 Plus laptop with Win10 Pro in Oct 2022.

Oddly the Snip & Sketch doesn't seem to work: Win + Shift + S brings up the Snip & Sketch overlay, but after selecting the snipping area, nothing seems to happen (other than the overlay disappears).

The Snipping Tool works fine - do this via the Start menu.

I've tried https://www.thewindowsclub.com/win-shift-s-not-working-windows-10 but none of that seems to be the problem.

Neither Snipping Tool nor Snip & Sketch are in either the Apps & Features or Programs and Features lists.

In the Microsoft Store, the Snipping Tool is available to Install, which is odd given that it already is. When I hit Install, it leads to an error message from the Store with Code: 0x80070002. I can't see Snip & Sketch in the Store.

Any ideas?