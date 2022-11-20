paulchinnz

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Snip & Sketch missing from new win10 laptop
My better half just got a new XPS 13 Plus laptop with Win10 Pro in Oct 2022.

 

Oddly the Snip & Sketch doesn't seem to work: Win + Shift + S brings up the Snip & Sketch overlay, but after selecting the snipping area, nothing seems to happen (other than the overlay disappears).

 

The Snipping Tool works fine - do this via the Start menu.

 

 

 

I've tried https://www.thewindowsclub.com/win-shift-s-not-working-windows-10 but none of that seems to be the problem.

 

Neither Snipping Tool nor Snip & Sketch are in either the Apps & Features or Programs and Features lists.

 

In the Microsoft Store, the Snipping Tool is available to Install, which is odd given that it already is. When I hit Install, it leads to an error message from the Store with Code: 0x80070002. I can't see Snip & Sketch in the Store.

 

 

 

Any ideas?

Didn't sketch and snipping come after?   I tend to prefer snipping, and it's been bitching at me to try the other one....but not a fan.    So maybe an update will pull down sketch and snipping.

 

 




After taking the screenshot, it isn't appearing in the notification centre? Check if the noti centre is silenced.

After the screen overly disappears, can you paste the image into a document? I wonder the captured image is copied into to the clipboard but you don't realise. Win+V should open the clipboard history if it is enabled and you can see the contents of the clipboard including any captured images.

 

When you open the snipping tool, do you see an option to try Snip & Sketch? If you go into Settings, is there a version number?

 

 

